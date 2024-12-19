Local Utah outdoor gear company stars on new Amazon Prime show

Local Utah outdoor gear company, Haven Tents, appeared on 'Buy It Now', a new tv series on Amazon Prime where people pitch their product ideas to investors. The Wall Street Journal has described the show as "Shark Tank meets Home Shopping Network".

The idea for Haven Tents came about when founder Derek Tillotson struggled to get comfortable while camping in a hammock.

The original Haven Tent launched on Kickstarter in September 2019 and the campaign quickly received more than enough funding to move forward.

Haven Tents is now operated by a small team and its headquarters sits at the foot of the Wasatch Mountains in Sandy, Utah.