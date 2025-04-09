Local woman says she's ready to battle it out on Fox's "The Floor"

Makenna Jensen is one of the contestants still standing on Fox's "The Floor".

"The Floor" is hosted and produced by Emmy Award nominee Rob Lowe and Season Three started out with 100 contestants!

Mackenna battles it out on the episode that airs on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at 8pm on Fox 13.

She joined us in studio to talk about her category "Baby Products". She says "I have three little kids, so I've used a lot of baby products and have purchased a lot of baby products."

The contestant who gains full control over The Floor takes home a life-changing grand prize .

Returning from Season 2 will be the Contestant Time Boost and the opportunity for the player with the more territory at the end of each episode to take home a whopping $20,000.

The player who wins the entire competition will take home $250,000!

