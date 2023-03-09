Localscapes is a landscape design style created specifically for Utah based on what works here.

Cynthia Bee with the Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District explains that localscapes look like a traditional yard, but are so much more!

She says they create spaces to enjoy with friends and family and require fewer inputs — like water and maintenance time.

"The curb appeal is through the roof, but they don't just look like great yars, they function that way too," Cynthia says.

The Salt Lake Home + Garden Show is a great place to get energized and see all sorts of ideas for your landscape.

You can also find the professional help you need to get those projects from dream to reality.

You can keep that inspiration going by visiting the Conservation Garden Park all season long.

You can even get rebates in qualified communities when you upgrade your landscape to be more water-efficient. Utah Water Savers makes it easier to afford upgrades.

Cynthia will be teaching all the details of the landscape change process at the Salt Lake Home + Garden Show at the Mountain America Expo Center.

Cynthia will be on the Garden Stage on:

Friday, March 10 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 11 at 6 p.m.

The Salt Lake Home + Garden Show presented by BioGrass

Dates:

Friday, March 10, 2023 Noon–10:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 11, 2023 10:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 12, 2023 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission:

Adults (Door) $13.00

Adults (Online) $11.00*

Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $9.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE

* Discounted advance price available through Mar. 9, 2023

Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with a valid ID at Will Call on Friday, March 10, 2023.

For more information, please visit SaltLakeHomeandGardenShow.com.