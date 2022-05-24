London Lazerson has 8.6 million followers on TikTok and he's part of Mind Riot at The Leonardo

London Lazerson, viral content creator, has more than 8.6 million followers on TikTok.

But, he says his social media fame didn't come quickly or easily. He says it took almost a decade with zero results.

London says now he's turned his TikTok into a marketing agency and teaches other entrepreneurs that you have to have patience!

London is the keynote speaker at an event for high school students at The Leonardo Museum in Salt Lake City.

Mind Riot at The Leonardo is a three day workshop from June 9 to 11, to motivate and inspire kids to follow their passions while also working to solve real world problems.

London says, "The Leonardo is a cool place because they are so focused on fusing science, technology and art in a way that inspires creativity and innovation."

To learn more about Mind Riot visit theleonardo.org and follow London @LondonLaz on all socials.