Lone Peak Hospital Celebrates 10 Years By Giving Back to Canyons Schools

SANDY, Utah – As students prepare to head back-to-school in the Canyons School District, a growing number of K-12 kids are worrying about beginning a new school year without basic school supplies, along with food and hygiene items. It’s why Lone Peak Hospital is partnering with the Canyons Education Foundation to stock Canyons District’s Resource Closet in time for the 2023-2024 school year.

“At HCA Healthcare – known locally as MountainStar Healthcare – our mission is, ‘Above all else we are committed to the care and improvement of human life.’ We see the efforts of the Canyons Education Foundation as an extension of our mission and are so proud to support them.” said Karen Barnard, Emergency Department Director at Lone Peak Hospital. “Over the past 10 years of working in the ER on our main campus in Draper, I’ve met so many patients and families who are in need. Although we do all we can to care for them like family, this pantry is a needed resource here in the community and we are grateful for their efforts and grateful for the opportunity to help with this great cause.”

Morgan Saxton spoke with representatives from the district and Lone Peak Hospital at the pantry to see what’s been donated so far and how the community can continue to help in this effort. The Resource Closet is a central storehouse of food and hygiene items and school supplies that Canyons schools can draw on to replenish their pantries or extend a little emergency support to students and families in need.

“No student should worry about starting school without basic school supplies,” explained Kirsten Stewart, Associate Director of Communications for the Canyons School District.

“Each year, thousands of Canyons District student families struggle to afford basic school supplies,” Foundation Officer Denise Haycock said in a press release. “With inflation, homelessness, and food insecurity on the rise, more families are struggling financially, and back-to-school shopping can add to their stress. Lone Peak’s generous school-supply drive will help lighten the load for so many, and make back-to-school season the exciting time it should be.”

About 25% (8,250) of CSD’s 33,000 student are economically disadvantaged. Another 1,650 are homeless. CSD has five Title I schools and is home to one of Utah’s largest family shelters.

“People are often surprised when I tell them how much need there is within Canyons District,” added Canyons Community Schools Specialist, Michele Vogeler. “At one time, poverty was mostly consolidated in rural and urban areas. But nationally, we are seeing more families in suburban and metropolitan areas living below the poverty line, and that’s true in Canyons as well.”

Back-To-School Supply Drive

As part of the hospital’s 10th anniversary celebration, Lone Peak Hospital is partnering with the Canyons Education Foundation to stock the District Resource Closet. When in need, students and their families alert the schools their children attend in order to access vital food, clothing, and other items from the closet year-round. They need the community’s help to make sure the closet is ready for the demand in the 2023-2024 school year!

Donations will be accepted through August 15, 2023, but the closet will accept donations any time of year.

Giving is simple:

· Purchase goods from a pre-chosen donation registry at Amazon.com

· Bring donations to Lone Peak Hospital (11925 State Street in Draper)

· Bring donations to the Canyons District Office (9361 S. 300 East in Sandy)

· Cash donations are also accepted by the district

Food Items:

· Granola bars

· Fruit snacks

· Individual cracker packs

· Fruit cups

· Juice boxes

· Other snack items

· Easy-to-prepare items

· Peanut butter

· Shelf-stable food

Hygiene Items (can be full or travel sized):

· Toothbrush & toothpaste

· Shampoo & conditioner

· Bar soap & body wash

· Body lotion

· Deodorant

· Washcloth & hand towel

· Hairbrush & comb

· Laundry detergent

· Dish soap

School Supplies:

· Crayola crayons

· Glue sticks

· Scissors

· Composition books

· Pocket folders

· Colored pencils

· College ruled notebooks

· Black &

· blue pens

· 1” binders

· Highlighter pens

· Backpacks for middle or high school students

All donations will benefit CSD students and families in need.

About Lone Peak Hospital

Nestled among one of the nation’s fastest growing populations, Lone Peak Hospital has embraced the opportunity to meet the community need since its beginning. Lone Peak is the only hospital located in Draper. The hospital has provided compassionate care in the South Valley since 2013. Lone Peak Hospital began as a freestanding emergency center in 2010 in Draper’s alfalfa fields. Today, it is a full-fledged, award-winning hospital.

Lone Peak Hospital’s recent expansion nearly doubled the facility’s inpatient capacity, from 32 to 61 beds, increasing the hospital by 33,750 square feet and renovating 41,894 square feet. Other highlights of the expansion include:

· Women’s services expansion

o Added an additional floor designated for women’s services, including 9 new Labor, Delivery, Recovery, and Postpartum Suites where mother and baby can experience both labor and recovery in the same room

o A brand-new state-of-the-art Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

· Surgical services renovation and expansion

o 6 new post-anesthesia care units (PACU) and 6 new same-day surgery areas

o 2 new operating rooms

· Brand new Peak Café dining area and physician dining area

· Renovation and expansion of the lab, pharmacy, and medical/surgical unit

To read about Lone Peak Hospital’s history, visit LonePeakHospital.com/Anniversary.

For more information about this effort and to learn about donating, click here.