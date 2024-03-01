Long-time family restaurant serving up Utah's famous scones

You'll recognize this cozy, breakfast cafe from the outside as an old Pizza Hut building.

John and Shelley Sill took over as owners of Sill's Cafe over three decades ago. John's family started the restaurant in Davis County back in the 1960s.

"When the overpass was built, the city bought our building so we were forced to move," Shelley explained. "We were worried, but our customers followed us."

This longtime mom-&-pop spot serves up American breakfast & lunch plates in basic surrounds.

Customers told FOX13's Morgan Saxton you can't go wrong with anything from their all-day breakfast menu, especially their Utah scones with honey butter.

Shelley says most customers will take a cinnamon roll to-go, warning it's huge!

They are located along Gentile Street in Layton and are open daily, expect Sundays.

