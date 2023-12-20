Longtime Utah teacher surprised before Christmas with $500

Her cheeks turned rosy - like Santa's - when we stepped into her classroom.

Becca Remy has taught special education at Hillcrest High School for more than 20 years.

FOX13's Morgan Saxton and Mattress Warehouse were there to surprise the school teacher with a $500 Visa giftcard.

Her husband Nick nominated her for 'Hometown Hero' saying "she is always going above and beyond for her kids."

He wrote: "During COVID she drove to every kids home to see them in person and give them some things to work on."

Standing at the front of her classroom filled with students, Karl Tobler from Mattress Warehouse Utah joined Morgan Saxton to present the award.

Some of her her students started crying at the sight of their teaching receiving this recognition.

Many Hillcrest High School colleagues and administration also gathered around the congratulate Becca.

