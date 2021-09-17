Look at something sweet Budah found at FanX - Salt Lake Comic Convention

FanX - Salt Lake Comic Convention runs September 16 - 18, 2021 at the Salt Palace Convention Center.

Budah stopped by one of the sweetest booths -- The Truffle Cottage.

Owner Jennie Hales says her love of "nerdy" chocolate began at the comic convention back in 2013 when she made 'Star Wars' truffles.

She sold out immediately and her chocolate creations have been a hit ever since.

This year she has all of her originals, including Deadpool, Star Wars, Russian Roulette, Wonder Woman, Alien and more.

Jennie also has something new: breakables. You break them open and there are even more treats inside.

The Truffle Cottage can also customize chocolate in the design you like.

They're located at 45 South Main Street in Pleasant Grove.

For more information on FanX, please visit fanxsaltlake.com.