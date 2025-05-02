Looking for a new workout buddy, cuddle bug or adventure pal? Look no further than our Pet of the Week Titan!

This boy has the energy, smarts and personality to be your new best fur-ever friend.

Titan is an adult male dog who is described as friendly, playful, athletic and loyal.

He loves humans and other dogs alike!

Titan is up-to-date on all vaccinations, chipped and neutered, so he's ready to find his new home.

Are you ready to take on the Titan?

If so, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.