Looking for a staycation idea? How about Vernal?

Lori Thompson is a regular guest on The PLACE, usually talking about family-friendly hikes and other fun outdoor things today. Today it's all about a Vernal vacation.
She and her family recently visited Vernal and recommends these spots:
Vernal dinosaur murals and giant dinosaurs.
Ashley Valley Community Park
Quarry Exhibit Hall
Fantasy Canyon
Moonshine Arch
Dinosaur Tracks at Red Fleet State Park
And stay tuned — Lori will be joining us throughout the summer with other staycation ideas.
You can also follow her on Instagram @lorisfablife.