Looking for plans this weekend? Try these spots recommended by SLC Foodie

The weekend is so close we can almost see it. So, why not make some eating-out plans?

For some new ideas, we always turn to Chase, Salt Lake Foodie. He only recommends places he loves, so you can rest-assured your meal will be good.

This week he told us about Gordo's Tacos and Beer and Penny Ann's Café.

Gordo's Tacos & Beer – Murray

Birria Quesadilla

Al Pastor Mulitas - corn tortillas with onions, cilantro, guacamole

Al Pastor Fries

Penny Ann's Café - Salt Lake City, Draper, Taylorsville, and Bountiful

Smothered Pork Chile Verde Fries

Irish PAC Burger - 1/3 lb. burger patty topped with Swiss cheese, thinly sliced fresh corned beef and coleslaw

Crispy Chicken BLT Wrap - diced crispy chicken tossed with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla

You can follow Chase's foodie findings on on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".