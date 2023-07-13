Watch Now
Looking for plans this weekend? Try these spots recommended by SLC Foodie

Tasty Thursday
Salt Lake Foodie has foodie findings from Gordo's Tacos and Beer and Penny Ann's Cafe.
Posted at 1:59 PM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 15:59:33-04

The weekend is so close we can almost see it. So, why not make some eating-out plans?

For some new ideas, we always turn to Chase, Salt Lake Foodie. He only recommends places he loves, so you can rest-assured your meal will be good.

This week he told us about Gordo's Tacos and Beer and Penny Ann's Café.

Gordo's Tacos & Beer – Murray
Birria Quesadilla
Al Pastor Mulitas - corn tortillas with onions, cilantro, guacamole
Al Pastor Fries

Penny Ann's Café - Salt Lake City, Draper, Taylorsville, and Bountiful
Smothered Pork Chile Verde Fries
Irish PAC Burger - 1/3 lb. burger patty topped with Swiss cheese, thinly sliced fresh corned beef and coleslaw
Crispy Chicken BLT Wrap - diced crispy chicken tossed with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla

You can follow Chase's foodie findings on on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

