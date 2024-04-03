Looking for something to do during Spring break? Here are some ideas!

Back by popular demand: Puppet Shows are happening on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at the Hutchings Museum in Lehi. Not only are the shows fun to watch, but kids will learn about history and nature too. Click here for more information.

All aboard all of the Swifties out there! The Heber Valley Railroad is offering a special Taylor Swift Dance Party Train on Friday, April 5, 2024. You'll be able to sing along to every song and dance in the aisles. Click here for more information.

Enjoy Tea Time at Tracy on Saturday morning, April 6, 2024. You'll be able to indulge in locally-made sweets and delicious hot tea as you learn more about the resident birds at Tracy Aviary. Click here for more information.

The first roller skating event of the season at Millcreek Common's Skate Loop is happening on Saturday, April 6, 2024. There will be music, food and performances to enjoy. Click here for more information.

Baby Animal Days are going on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 to Saturday, April 6, 2024 at American West Heritage Center in beautiful Cache Valley. You can get up close and personal with all kinds of baby animals on the farm. Click here for more information.

The Spring Festival at Cross E Ranch in Salt Lake City starts on Friday, April 5, 2024. You can see baby animals, have fun in the Ag-Venture Alley and eat delicious food and drinks. Click here for more information.

What's Poppin Utah? That's an event where you can buy, sell and trade your Funko Pops. It's happening from Friday, April 5, 2024 to Sunday, April 7, 2024 at The Shops at South Town. Click here for more information.

