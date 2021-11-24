Looking to purchase a new home? Here are step-by-step instructions to get started

Utah's housing market continues to be one of the hottest markets in the nation.

Quinsee Beach with the UVO Group joined us for this week's Real Estate Rundown. She says there's been a 26 percent increases in prices of homes sold in 2021.

The average price per square foot has also increased about $50.00, in comparison to 2020.

If you are looking to purchase, Quinsee says there are three steps to get started.

1. Contact a Real Estate Professional

2. Get pre-approved with a preferred lender

3. Start your home search process with your Agent

You can get more information from the UVO Group at Utahforsalehomes.com.

