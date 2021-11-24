Watch
The Place

Actions

Looking to purchase a new home? Here are step-by-step instructions to get started

items.[0].videoTitle
If you're thinking of buying a home, here are three things to do before you start to house hunt.
Posted at 1:25 PM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 15:25:17-05

Utah's housing market continues to be one of the hottest markets in the nation.

Quinsee Beach with the UVO Group joined us for this week's Real Estate Rundown. She says there's been a 26 percent increases in prices of homes sold in 2021.

The average price per square foot has also increased about $50.00, in comparison to 2020.

If you are looking to purchase, Quinsee says there are three steps to get started.

1. Contact a Real Estate Professional
2. Get pre-approved with a preferred lender
3. Start your home search process with your Agent

You can get more information from the UVO Group at Utahforsalehomes.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere