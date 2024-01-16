Watch Now
Lori Thompson, a "fun mom to 8 boys" knows how to keep kids entertained in winter

Winter Activities for your family
Lori Thompson, a "fun mom to 8 boys" knows how to keep kids entertained, even during the coldest months of winter.
Posted at 1:27 PM, Jan 16, 2024
Lori Thompson, a "fun mom to 8 boys", knows how to keep kids entertained in winter, and on a budget!

If you want to get the entire family outside, Lori suggests skating at Millcreek Common. They offer skate rentals and even skate sessions you can reserve. Millcreek Common is open 7 days a week.

If you want to be at home without hearing "I'm bored", Lori says think beyond the traditional board games. She suggested a few that you can create from items you already have in your home.

You can follow Lori onlorisbucketlist.comand @lorisfablife.

