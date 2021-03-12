Losing an hour of sleep isn't the only possible health consequence when we spring forward

It's almost that time again to spring clocks forward for daylight saving time.

On Sunday, our clocks will jump an hour, starting at 2 a.m. local time.

While you could lose an hour of sleep, the time change could also increase your chance of a heart attack.

A study from Sweden showed a 24-percent increase in heart attack risk the week after the spring daylight saving change.

We talked with Andrew Behunin, DO, a Cardiology Specialist at St. Mark's Hospital, who says a small change in our sleep pattern can have impacts on our mental state, our immune system and ultimately our cardiovascular health.

Dr. Behunin says the increased risk will mostly impact those who are already in danger of a heart attack.

Doctors say the fall back of daylight saving time in the fall is linked to a 21-percent decreased risk for heart attack.

