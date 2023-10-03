Louisiana Chicken Pasta Recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Louisiana Chicken Pasta:

For the Sauce:

8 oz. sliced mushrooms

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 small onion, diced

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. Cajun seasoning

2 Tbsp. butter

2 c. heavy cream

1 c. grated parmesan cheese

1/2 lb. favorite pasta

Chopped parsley for garnish

For the Chicken:

2 chicken breasts

1 tsp. onion powder

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. Cajun seasoning

3 large eggs, whisked

1 1/2 c. panko bread crumbs

1 c. grated parmesan cheese

1 1/2 c. flour

Oil for frying

Directions

1. For the chicken, mix its seasonings together then season both sides of each piece of chicken. Combine the panko and parmesan in a shallow dish. Bread the chicken by first coating with flour, dusting off the excess. Dip into the egg to coat and then into the breadcrumb mixture pressing it into the chicken so it surely sticks. Set the breaded chicken on a plate or sheet pan.

2. Cook the pasta to package directions. Drain and toss it in oil to prevent sticking until you are ready for it. Make the sauce by melting the butter in a large skillet. Add the onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, and garlic. Cook 3-5 minutes or until softened. Stir in the cajun seasoning.

3. Add the cream and bring to a simmer. Simmer 5 minutes. Stir in the parmesan cheese until it is melted in. Turn the heat to low. Taste it and adjust the seasoning as necessary.

4. Add about ¼ inch of oil to another skillet over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the chicken and cook 3-4 minutes per side. The chicken is done when they are golden brown and the internal temperature of the chicken reaches at least 160. Place the chicken on a wire rack.

5. Toss the cooked pasta into the sauce. Slice the chicken and serve over the pasta. Garnish with parsley. Enjoy!

