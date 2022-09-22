"Love Hard" brings mental health resources into Utah High Schools

The Love Hard Foundation's Mission is to end self harm and suicide, through helping our youth transform trauma into triumph.

Love Hard brings mental health resources into high schools in Utah, giving students no-cost access to therapy by funding trauma therapy certification to school therapists.

Love Hard also hosts engaging school assemblies via their LYFT movement, which stands for Lift Your Fellow Teens.

This movement encourages teenagers to look for other teens who are alone or struggling and lift them up through small acts of service and kindness.

They put on motivational events, fundraisers, concerts, and sell clothing with unique positive messaging.

You're invited to join them for an event on Monday, September 26 6-8pm at

Riverton High School.

You can learn more, and donate to Love Hard at letslovehard.org.