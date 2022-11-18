Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Love holiday movies? Christmas on the Silver Screen is for you!

Christmas on the Silver Screen
If you're a fan of holiday movies, you'll love this one-day film festival -- Christmas on the Silver Screen.
Posted at 1:15 PM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 15:15:57-05

Christmas on the Silver Screen is a film-festival of independent holiday films.

It's happening on Saturday, November 19 at SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State Street in Orem.

You'll be able to enjoy family-friendly movies, meet filmmakers and cast after each movie in question-and-answer sessions.

There are also red-carpet photo ops in the lobby and you can visit with Santa!

The movies are:

0:00 AM – The Christmas Dragon ($7.00 ticket) | Run Time: 1 hr 46 min | Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N50pPqlCcIo

In Medieval Europe, Father Christmas is a fading memory, and Christmas hasn’t come for several years. A group of orphans go on a journey to restore the lost magic and save Christmas.

12:30 PM – The Santa Box ($7.00 ticket) | Run Time: 1 hr 30 min | Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bVKIPwbMONE

Kallie thinks she’s cursed by Christmas. For the past 5 years, something bad has happened every Christmas season. One day she finds THE SANTA BOX on her doorstep. Inside is a note that changes how Kallie feels about Christmas forever.

3:00 PM – Miracle Maker ($7.00 ticket) | Run Time: 1 hr 30 min
Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_jHScnDB0kE

He taught a town to believe. A tiny town hanging on the edge of the American frontier. It’s nearly Christmas, but it’s hardly a season of celebration. Work is scarce, money is tight, love is lagging, and spirits are down. The town needs a Christmas miracle and it may have arrived in the form of a ragged traveler. Your entire family will love this Christmas tale of hope, love, and miracles.

5:30 PM – The Last Straw ($7.00 ticket) | Run Time: 1 hr 40 min | Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JAEgmtXy4Ts

During the Christmas season, a mom grows tired of her children’s constant bickering. To get everyone into the holiday spirit, she lets them help build a nest for Baby Jesus one piece of straw at a time when they do something nice.

8:00 PM – Christmas Jars ($10.00 ticket) | Run Time: 1 hr 50 min | Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LpiMml3e72g

Based on the best-selling novel by Jason Wright, CHRISTMAS JARS tells the story of an aspiring journalist, Hope Jensen who discovers a network of secret Christmas do-gooders. She uncovers the secret behind “Christmas Jars” and the phenomenon that has changed countless lives.

For more information and to get tickets please visit zionsindiefilmfest.com/css

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere