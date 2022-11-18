Love holiday movies? Christmas on the Silver Screen is for you!

Christmas on the Silver Screen is a film-festival of independent holiday films.

It's happening on Saturday, November 19 at SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State Street in Orem.

You'll be able to enjoy family-friendly movies, meet filmmakers and cast after each movie in question-and-answer sessions.

There are also red-carpet photo ops in the lobby and you can visit with Santa!

The movies are:

0:00 AM – The Christmas Dragon ($7.00 ticket) | Run Time: 1 hr 46 min | Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N50pPqlCcIo

In Medieval Europe, Father Christmas is a fading memory, and Christmas hasn’t come for several years. A group of orphans go on a journey to restore the lost magic and save Christmas.

12:30 PM – The Santa Box ($7.00 ticket) | Run Time: 1 hr 30 min | Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bVKIPwbMONE

Kallie thinks she’s cursed by Christmas. For the past 5 years, something bad has happened every Christmas season. One day she finds THE SANTA BOX on her doorstep. Inside is a note that changes how Kallie feels about Christmas forever.

3:00 PM – Miracle Maker ($7.00 ticket) | Run Time: 1 hr 30 min

Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_jHScnDB0kE

He taught a town to believe. A tiny town hanging on the edge of the American frontier. It’s nearly Christmas, but it’s hardly a season of celebration. Work is scarce, money is tight, love is lagging, and spirits are down. The town needs a Christmas miracle and it may have arrived in the form of a ragged traveler. Your entire family will love this Christmas tale of hope, love, and miracles.

5:30 PM – The Last Straw ($7.00 ticket) | Run Time: 1 hr 40 min | Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JAEgmtXy4Ts

During the Christmas season, a mom grows tired of her children’s constant bickering. To get everyone into the holiday spirit, she lets them help build a nest for Baby Jesus one piece of straw at a time when they do something nice.

8:00 PM – Christmas Jars ($10.00 ticket) | Run Time: 1 hr 50 min | Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LpiMml3e72g

Based on the best-selling novel by Jason Wright, CHRISTMAS JARS tells the story of an aspiring journalist, Hope Jensen who discovers a network of secret Christmas do-gooders. She uncovers the secret behind “Christmas Jars” and the phenomenon that has changed countless lives.

For more information and to get tickets please visit zionsindiefilmfest.com/css