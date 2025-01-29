Love is in the air and under the sea at this Valentine's Day Event

You're invited to the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium for an after-hours 21+ event on Valentine's Day.

Kisses and Fishes is an enchanting evening as the Aquarium transforms into a romantic oasis with themed activities, carefully crafted food and dessert stations, live music, and refreshing cocktails, beer, wine and mocktails available for purchase.

Guests can also take part in additional activities, including an Alluring Plant Tour, where they will learn about the secret life of plants in the steamy Journey to South America habitat.

Or, guests can have an animal encounter with the resident armadillo couple Jack and Rose.

This event requires a separate ticket from daytime admission, and tickets are available now at livingplanetaquarium.org.