Love is in the air with these book recommendations from The Book Break

Love is in the air, and with Valentine's Day coming up, we talked with Melissa Dalton Martinez for her book recommendations whether you what to enjoy a love store or better learn to love yourself.

Her first book is "My Fair Assassin" by CJ Anaya. This book is the perfect combination of a heart-warming romance with heart-pounding suspense. Melissa says readers will love the family of characters, the humor, the adventure, and the tasteful swoon-worthy romance that is appropriate for teens and up. "My Fair Assassin" is the first of six books available in the Paranormal Misfits series.

The second book is "Beyond the Lavender Fields" by Arlem Hawks. This is a historical romance from Shadow Mountain Press, about a love that blooms in the shadow of the French Revolution. Melissa says this story is a more real-feeling Romeo and Juliet narrative. She says Arlem Hawks is a talented period romance writer, so be sure to check out "Beyond the Lavender Fields" and the rest of her novels.

The third book is "Hard Easy: The Get-Real Guide to Getting the Life You Want" by Arthur F. Coombs III. This is a self-help book which Melissa says will get the fire going under you as you continue working toward your new year's resolutions. "Hard Easy" is a book about achieving goals and overcoming mindset obstacles, with some great chapters like "The Top Excuses of All Time" or "The Five Friends You Need and the Five Friends You Need to Avoid." What really sets "Hard Easy" apart from other self-help books is the accompanying workbook, which make this reading experience an active, life-changing workshop.

The Book Break is doing a giveaway contest for all three books. Viewers can go to thebookbreak.com, and enter to win one of these books for free. Winners will be chosen on the morning of Tuesday, February 8, 2022.