Love is still in the air with Wasatch Medical Clinic

Valentine's Day has passed, but love is still in the air at Wasatch Medical Clinic.
Posted at 1:56 PM, Feb 16, 2023
No pills or pain are involved with Wasatch Medical Clinic.

There's a breakthrough treatment called acoustic wave therapy where a device is placed directly on the skin and pressure waves are applied.

This non-invasive works to regrow blood vessels.

Katie Harward, with Wasatch Medical Clinic, says it's a very comfortable environment with an all-man staff.

"Nobody needs to be embarrassed about this," she said. "Over 50% of men in their 50's deal with this."

Appointments fill up fast. Schedule today!

If you want more information, call 801-901-8000 right now. Wasatch Medical Clinic is offering a doctor's exam, assessment and blood flow ultrasound, all for free!

Learn more at wasatchmedicalclinic.com.

