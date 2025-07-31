Love it or hate it, "Jorts" are back -- are they for you?

Love it or hate it, jorts are back.

So we asked Fashion Coach Dani Slaugh about ways to look better in denim shorts.

She gave four ways to look taller, slimmer and leaner:

1. Lighter weight/more pliable fabric - the goal is to look taller and leaner instead of wider.

2. Look for shorts that are more fitted at the waist, and have some stretch to them. This will give you the illusion of a waist. A bit of stretch = a bit more comfy. When in doubt look at the label, even 1% of elastane will make the difference in more comfortable movement - especially when sitting.

3. What to wear on top to avoid looking boxy? Tops that end just above or below the waist are the most trendy right now. Look for one that has buttons going up the middle front, the eye will be more focused on a central a.k.a. slimming line verses tracing the wider boxy silhouette. A peplum top is also a great option to add an hourglass silhouette. Another option is a crop top with a longer shirt over to draw the eye to your narrower waist, balancing a bulkier leg.

4. Give yourself a lift with heels/platforms/wedges - this elongates the visual line making you appear more tall and less wide.

You can learn more from Dani at stylebydani.com and on Instagram @StyleByDaniTheGirl.

