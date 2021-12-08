Love lasagna but don't love to make it? Here's the recipe for you!

Ingredients:

1/2 lb. ground beef

1/2 lb. Italian sausage

1 small onion, diced

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

2 Tbsp. olive oil

8 oz. lasagna noodles, broken up

1/2 c. ricotta cheese

1/4 c. parmesan cheese

2 c. mozzarella cheese, shredded

Fresh chopped basil for garnish

Directions

1. In a large skillet over med-high heat, add the ground beef and sausage and then crumble as it browns. Half way through browning the meats, add the onion and garlic. Once the meat is browned, remove any excess fat from the pan.

2. As the meat is browning add the tomatoes, tomato paste, Italian seasoning, sugar, salt, pepper, and chicken broth to a blender and pulse until the tomatoes are mostly pureed.

3. Add the broken up lasagna noodles and tomato mixture to the pan with the meat. Bring to a boil and then lower the heat. Cover and simmer 15-20 minutes or until the noodles are tender.

4. Evenly dollop the ricotta cheese over the top and then sprinkle on the parmesan cheese and mozzarella. Cover with a lid and let it set a few minutes or until the cheese has completely melted. Remove from the heat and let it set 5-10 minutes. Garnish with some fresh chopped basil. Serve and enjoy!

