Love Nashville Hot Chicken? Here's a recipe to make at home

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe for Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders

For the Chicken:

2 lbs. chicken tenders

2 1/2 c. flour

3 Tbsp. cornstarch

1 Tbsp. onion powder

1 Tbsp. kosher salt

1 Tbsp. smoked paprika

2 Tsp. cayenne pepper

1 tsp. black pepper

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

2 c. buttermilk

Oil for frying

For the Oil Coating:

1 Tbsp. cayenne pepper

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

1 tsp. chili powder

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1 c. frying oil

To Serve:

White bread

Sliced dill pickles

Ranch dressing (edited)

Directions

1. In a bowl, combine the flour, cornstarch, onion powder, kosher salt, smoked paprika, cayenne pepper, black pepper, and garlic powder with a whisk. In another bowl, combine the buttermilk and hot sauce.

2. Heat 3-4 inches of oil in a heavy pot over medium high heat. Use a candy thermometer to monitor the temperature to 350 degrees. As the oil heats, bread the chicken by first dipping them in the flour mixture shaking off the excess, then dip in the buttermilk mixture, followed by another dip in the flour mixture to coat. Place them on a sheet pan while you bread the rest.

3. Add the chicken a few at a time into the oil to cook for 5 minutes or until the internal temperature of the chicken reaches 160 degrees. Let them drain on a wire rack in a sheet pan. Keep them warm in a 170 degree oven while you cook the rest.

4. Ladle out 1 c. of the frying oil and place it in a bowl, add the cayenne pepper, brown sugar, chili powder, garlic powder, and smoked paprika. Whisk to combine. Use a pastry brush to apply the oil mixture to coat the tenders. Serve them warm on a slice or two of the white bread with some pickles to garnish and ranch for dipping. Enjoy!

