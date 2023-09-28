Love pumpkin spice? You don't have to stop at lattes!

Jim Santangelo, founder of Wine Academy of Utah, joined us with three recipes for fall, especially for those of you who can't get enough pumpkin spice!

Non-Alcoholic Pumpkin Soda Recipe

• 6 oz Ice Cold Soda Water

• 1 ½ oz Pumpkin Spice Syrup

• Top with ice

Add 1 ounce Monin Pumpkin Spice syrup to glass, add ice cold soda water half way, gently stir, add ice to the top and enjoy!

Smashed Pumpkin

• 2 oz Bourbon

• 2 oz Unfiltered Apple Juice

• 1 oz Pumpkin Spice syrup

• Squeeze of Lemon

Add all ingredients to an ice filled cocktail shaker, and shake and strain into a rocks glass.

Pumpkin Spiced Latte

• 2 oz. Dark Rum

• 1 oz. Pumpkin Spice Syrup

• 3-4 oz Freshly Brewed Coffee

• Pumpkin Creamer

Add all ingredients to a clear stemmed coffee glass and top with pumpkin infused whipping cream. This can be enjoyed hot or cold!

You can find Jim at wineacademyofutah.com or @wineacademyofut.

