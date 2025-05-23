Love tacos? Our Pet of the Week may be your spirit animal!

Meet Stu — he's our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week.

He's still a pup, just about ten weeks old, and ready to find his forever home.

He's the middle of three boys in the litter, so he loves to play and is good with other dogs and kids too.

Stu loves his toys, especially is taco — and wobble armadillo.

He's also a huge fan of treats and anything edible.

He's a terrier boy who comes neutered, up-to-date on vaccinations and chipped.

If you'd like to meet Stu, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will be at an adoption event on Saturday, May 31, 2025 at Petco in Draper, 195 E. 12300 S. from 1-4pm.

