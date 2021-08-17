Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is celebrating the first "Water Conservation Weekend"

Utah is the second driest state in the nation, and we are currently in an extreme drought situation.

Loveland Living Planet Aquarium will be celebrating the first "Water Conservation Weekend" August 20-22, 2021.

There will be an education exploration table where guests can learn some important ways to save water.

60 percent of water use at home goes to lawns and gardens. One of the most important ways we can save water is to reduce the amount of water we're using outdoors.

One great way to save water outside is to plant native Utah plants that don't require a lot of water, for instance the Rose of Sharon, Yarrow Plants and Yucca Plants.

You can also water when it's cooler, between 6 and 10 p.m., and pay attention to the recommendations in your area. Right now it is twice a week in Northern Utah and three times a week in Southern Utah.

The Center for Water Efficient Landscaping (CWEL) will be at the Aquarium for the event. They are a research and outreach center to help improve the efficient use of watering for landscapes.

For more information please visit thelivingplanet.com/water-conservation/