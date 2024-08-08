Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is hosting its first-ever live concert on Saturday, August 10, 2024 on the Rio Tinto Kennecott Plaza featuring the incredible award-winning tribute band, "Hollywood U2".

Marketing & PR Director for the Aquarium, Karmel Harper, joined us with more about the event.

She says, "Hollywood U2 is the most authentic tribute to U2, with an incredible setlist celebrating U2's biggest hits and more."

In fact, lead singer Joe Hier was invited by Bono himself to perform live on stage with him. Bono said: "He was the split of me.... he sang beautifully."

The iconic sounds of U2's greatest hits will soar once again through the Aquarium's EECO stage, as it was once a stage for the original U2's 360 tour. The Aquarium acquired it and installed it as an upcycled, re-purposed art installation in 2020.

So that stage will come full circle as those unforgettable hits are performed live on Saturday. And the band is incredibly excited to perform under such an iconic stage.

Also what's unique about this concert is that Aquarium admission is included with your concert tickets! Doors open at 7 PM and guests can enjoy the Aquarium as well as hang out outside on the plaza enjoying concessions and a bar until the band starts their performance at 9 PM.

Lawn seats start at $35 each and Aquarium members get 15 percent off.

But, Karmel says you can upgrade your experience to VIP tickets, which includes a gourmet dinner of seafood and prime rib along with VIP parking, private entry, and premium concert seats.

For more information please visit livingplanetaquarium.org.

