Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is opening a beautiful new event center

(The Place Advertiser) - The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is opening a beautiful 120,000 square foot event center that includes a 15,000 square foot ballroom for weddings and corporate events.
It can seat 850 for a dinner party, or have up to 1,800 theater-style seats.

Wherever you are in the space, you're able to see a screen and hear every detail of the sound system.

An amazing centerpiece of the area will be the new shark habitat aquarium right there.

The Mountain America Event Centre is located within the innovative Sam and Aline Skaggs Science Learning Center.

It's part of the Aquarium's broader efforts to enhance STEAM education and learning.

Stay tuned because even more exciting openings are coming in the fall of 2025.

You can learn more at livingplanetaquarium.org.

