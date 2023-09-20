Lovesac celebrates 25 years in Salt Lake City

Lovesac is excited to celebrate their 25th Anniversary!

This year, Lovesac officially kicked off their 25th Anniversary in New York City with a party.

Then, to pay tribute to the brand’s birthplace, Lovesac brought the festivities to Salt Lake City with a three-day event and Jenny Hardman talked with Shawn Nelson, Lovesac Founder & CEO.

In honor of the anniversary milestone, Shawn is excited to release his new book Let me Save You 25 Years. A book about the mistakes, miracles, and lessons Shawn learned the last 25 years with LoveSac.

Lovesac is also excited to introduce its latest Sactional - The Angled Side. Designed with style and versatility in mind, the Angled Side brings a new, modern look to the Sactionals platform that offers more choices to customers.

The introduction of Angled Sides is just one of the new products Lovesac is bringing to market that will enable consumers to style and adapt their Lovesac Sactionals platform in ways they never could before.

For more information go to lovesac.com.