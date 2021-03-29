Low-income students will receive access to fully equipped safe spaces for distance learning

The pandemic put countless low-income students at risk of being left behind because they were unable to connect to distance learning at home.

By the end of 2021, Comcast will have installed 35 Lift Zones or public WiFi hot spots at safe spaces, such as parks and recreation centers, and other non-profit and community centers - in low-income neighborhoods - where the broadband adoption rate is significantly lower than the average.

Deneiva Knight, External Affairs Director at Comcast says, "We expect to help tens of thousands of low-income students get online, participate in distance learning and do their homework when sites reopen and it's safe to gather in a socially distanced manner."

12 of the Lift Zones are already up and running, including at Youth Impact Center which serves children in the Ogden and Weber School Districts.

Suzanne Miller and Dani Bell from the Youth Impact Center say the center picks kids up from school, helps them do homework and other activities, serves them dinner and then takes them home.

Lift Zones will also be activated at Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salt Lake, Suazo Business Center, YWCA Utah and Tracy Aviary Jordan River Nature Center.

Visit utah.comcast.com/lift-zones for more information.