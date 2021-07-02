Lucas' humans were deployed in the Air Force, so now he needs a new home

Lucas' humans were deployed in the Air Force, so now he's searching for his new forever home!

He's about nine months old and his dog mama was a standard schnauzer mix.

He's low shedding and great with other dogs, in fact it would be best if his new home had another dog for him to play with.

Lucas loves children too and would be a great companion to them.

He likes to go hiking and is just so sweet!

Lucas is about 25 pounds now, but is still growing. He'll probably be about 60 pounds.

He's neutered, chipped and current on all vaccinations.

Visit hearts4paws.org to fill out an application.