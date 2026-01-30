Lucy is a sweet girl looking for a new forever home after her owner passed away.

She's an 8-year-old Papillon/chihuahua mix and she's good with other dogs and kids.

She's a beautiful girl full of life and has a lot to give her forever home. These breeds commonly live to 16 years old.

Lucy is house trained and kennel trained and walks good on a leash.

She does come spayed, chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations and is scheduled to have her teeth cleaned.

She's $400 dollars and you can meet her by filling out an application at hearts4paws.org.