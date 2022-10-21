Watch Now
Lulu is ready to find her forever family

Let's Find Lulu a Home!
Lulu is such a sweet girl, let's find this baby a fur-ever home.
Posted at 1:43 PM, Oct 21, 2022
Lulu is a one-year-old, energetic healer mix who would love to find her forever family to go on adventures with.

Her foster family describes her as affectionate, playful and smart, but also gentle, quiet and independent.

Lulu is an indoor dog but also loves to hang out in the outdoors. She loves her toys and loves to play with other dogs.

She is kennel trained and is working to become fully potty trained.

Lulu's available for adoption for just $200.

To learn more and to fill out an application, visit hearts4paws.org.

