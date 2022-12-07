Luminaria is back for the holidays at Ashton Gardens

Luminaria: Experience the Light is back again at the Ashton Gardens – and this year, they are excited to showcase the Fire & Ice Show! This brand-new display showcases a synchronized light show performance that is about five minutes long, timed with holiday music, and on a loop.

Tall poles with lights plus several flame units will tell the story of fire and ice, and how these two powerful forces destined to oppose are more beautiful when celebrated together. This new feature at Luminaria elevates the showmanship of this spectacular holiday tradition.

Over 9,000 hours of work from gardeners and event planners to set up the wonderful display. They began preparing in Spring of 2022 and gardeners began setting up in August.

Luminaria runs until December 31st.

Located at Ashton Gardens: 3900 Garden Dr, Lehi, UT and is open Monday – Saturday, 5 pm– 9:30 pm, from November 17 – December 31 (closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day)

• Admission is time-ticketed and all tickets must be purchased in advance by visiting thanksgivingpoint.org

