Luna Pizza creates authentic, delicious Neapolitan pizzas

The Local is downtown Salt Lake City's newest culinary destination.

Located at 310 East 400 South, there is something for everyone inside the 7,500 square foot collective of seven artisan food vendors, a craft bar and event space.

One of the eateries is Luna Pizza, known for their authentic Neapolitan pizzas which are baked in a brick oven.

They use hand-crafted dough and locally sourced ingredients to create the delicious pizzas.

They also offer appetizers, salads and desserts too.

Jack Peacock, Luna Pizza's General Manager joined us with at home pizza tips.

(A) Plan ahead. Making your dough a couple of days ahead and letting it rise slowly in a container in the fridge will yield a much better dough that is easy to stretch and delicious;

(B) If you don't have a pizza peel or don't feel confident in your ability to transfer your pizza from the counter to the oven, stretch and dress your pizza on a big cookie sheet, then put the cookie sheet in the oven with the pizza on it.

(C) Preheat your oven as hot as you can get it.

You can learn more at thelocalsaltlakecity.com/eatery/lunapizza.