Macaroni & Cheese are known as "The Pasta Bros". They are alpacas that can be rented out for weddings, corporate events and more!

They are part of Peppergrass Ranch, and the alpacas came along with their owners, Megan and Tyler Keith.

In addition to the animals, Megan also makes and sells products like hats and stuffed animals from her alpacas' fiber. You can find her creations here.

To learn more about Macaroni & Cheese and the other animals at Peppergrass Ranch, visit PeppergrassRanch.com.