Macey's is your one-stop shop for medical needs

Your local Macey's pharmacy offers a convenient and affordable way to take care of your health.

They have six clinical services including strep tests, immunizations, birth control (for those 18 an older), UTI, yeast infection, and cold sore treatments.

All services are walk-in. No appointment needed.

"If you feel like you or your little one has strep but don't have time to go to the doctor or don't want to wait at an urgent care just come into your closest Macey's," said Pharmacist Chris Sheard. "Make your way to the pharmacy."

Prescription medication will be dispensed on-site, if indicated based on your test results or your answers to the questions, to get you back on your way and on the road to recovery.

Visit maceys.com and click on locations to find a Macey's pharmacy near you!