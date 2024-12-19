Macey's shares their favorite holiday appetizer you can make for your family

A fun and festive way to showcase the dip every guest loves!

Ingredients:

1 (8 oz) package food club cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup sour cream

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

1 (14 oz) can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

1 (10 oz) package frozen spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper

2 (8 oz) cans refrigerated crescent rolls

2 Tbsp unsalted butter, melted

1 tsp Italian seasoning

Directions:



Preheat oven to 375°F. Line the baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. Combine cream cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream, shredded mozzarella, and

grated Parmesan in a large bowl. Add artichokes, spinach, garlic, onion powder, salt and pepper and mix

until smooth. Unroll crescent rolls and separate them into 16 triangles. Arrange triangles on

prepared baking sheet in a ring shape, with pointed ends facing out and wide

ends overlapping in the center of the ring. Spoon cream cheese mixture onto wide ends of crescents. Fold tips of each

triangle over filling, tucking under wide ends of triangles to seal. Repeat around

the entire ring until the filling is covered, creating a wreath shape. Mix butter and Italian seasoning together in a small bowl. Brush wreath evenly

with butter mixture. Bake until golden brown and fully cooked, about 20-25 minutes.

Plus, Barrel and Branch (a Macey’s exclusive brand) seasonings are on sale through the end of December, you can get 25% off. Click here for more recipes.

