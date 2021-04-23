MACU helps your kids learn how to earn, save and spend with a game

Angela Phillips with Mountain America Credit Union (MACU), says children begin to develop attitudes toward money and learn financial behaviors from an early age, even as young as seven.

But money can be a tough topic to discuss with kids. Phillips says adults may perceive themselves as unprepared or unfit to talk about money, or feel that talking about money may be burdensome for children.

She suggests activities to help them learn. For instance, take your children shopping with you and even give them a budget to spend. You could also help them shop for groceries online to see how much everything adds up to.

Mountain America is celebrating April being Financial Literacy Month by helping parents teach their children about finances.

Parents can download the MACU Adventure Guide to help their children learn how to earn, save and spend.

Kids can either do activities from the Adventure Guide or play Banzai for a chance to win a LEGO Lemonade stand set, or a real lemonade stand they could put up on the sidewalk.

For more information please visit macu.com/smart-kids