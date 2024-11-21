Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Macy's 13th annual Holiday Windows are being unveiled!

Candy Windows at Macy's
Macy's City Creek Center looks forward to unveiling its 13th annual Holiday Windows with four Salt Lake City-area artists on Thursday, November 21.
Posted

Macy's City Creek Center looks forward to unveiling its 13th annual Holiday Windows on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

The one-of-a-kind creations feature hundreds of pounds of sweet treats arranged into unique designs centered around making memories during the holidays.

Spokesperson Alicia Richmond says, "We're thrilled to highlight incredible local talent and their cherished holiday memories in these one-of-a-kind candy creations. "

One of the artists behind the magic is Neil Brown. He's been creating the candy sculptures for seven years now.

While this is the 13th year of Macy's candy windows, but the tradition dates back to the early 1970s.   

Macy's Holiday Windows will be on display for the Salt Lake City community and visitors alike to enjoy through the new year

For more information please visit Macys.com/HolidayCelebrations.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere