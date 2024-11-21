Macy's 13th annual Holiday Windows are being unveiled!

Macy's City Creek Center looks forward to unveiling its 13th annual Holiday Windows on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

The one-of-a-kind creations feature hundreds of pounds of sweet treats arranged into unique designs centered around making memories during the holidays.

Spokesperson Alicia Richmond says, "We're thrilled to highlight incredible local talent and their cherished holiday memories in these one-of-a-kind candy creations. "

One of the artists behind the magic is Neil Brown. He's been creating the candy sculptures for seven years now.

While this is the 13th year of Macy's candy windows, but the tradition dates back to the early 1970s.

Macy's Holiday Windows will be on display for the Salt Lake City community and visitors alike to enjoy through the new year

For more information please visit Macys.com/HolidayCelebrations.

