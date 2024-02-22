If you're like Jenny Hardman, attending an elementary and middle school with a music emphasis would have been her dream.

Madeleine Choir School is an academic Pre-K-8 grade Roman Catholic School located in downtown Salt Lake City.

The students not only focus on academics each day but also focus on music.

Jenny Hardman spoke with the Founder, Gregory Glenn, and the Director of Music, Melanie Malinka, about their choir, violin, and music theory learning.

The choirs sing at the Cathedral of the Madeleine for Mass as well as concerts throughout the year, all of which are free and open to the public.

Mass Schedule:



Sunday 11:00 AM

Sunday 6:00 PM Vespers and Benediction about once a month.

Monday - Thursday 5:15 PM Mass on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Holy Days Schedule:

12:00 PM Mass

4:30 PM Vespers

6:00 PM Mass

All concerts are free, however, many require seating passes due to their popularity.

Upcoming Concerts:



February 23rd at 7:30PM High School Choral Festival - featuring choirs from Juan Diego and a parish in the Phoenix area

Sunday, March 17 Founders' Day Concert

The students also have the opportunity to travel on international tours every other year, and national tours the alternating years.

For more information visit Madeleine Choir School.