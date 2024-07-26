Major League Pickleball comes to Utah for first time

Major League Pickleball is bringing the best players together for the first time in Utah.

MLP Salt Lake City is the league's third regular season event of 2024 and will showcase 14 of 22 teams playing a total of 36 matches over four days, as they compete for a spot in November’s playoffs.

Pro pickleball superstars Ben Johns, Anna Leigh Waters, Tyson McGuffin, and hometown favorite Utah Black Diamonds are all scheduled to be in attendance.

The Black Diamonds will play six matches during the event (Mountain Time):



Friday, July 26, at 2 p.m. vs. AZ Drive and at 6:30 p.m. vs. LA Mad Drops

Saturday, July 27, at Noon vs. Dallas Flash and at 6 p.m. vs. Ben Johns and Carolina Pickleball Club

Sunday, July 28, at Noon vs. St. Louis Shock and at 6 p.m. vs. Tyson McGuffin and Orlando Squeeze

MLP Salt Lake City presented by Margaritaville comes to The Picklr in Kaysville, UT, from July 25-28.

MLP by Margaritaville (Major League Pickleball) was founded in 2021 and is the preeminent team-based professional pickleball league, featuring nearly 100 of the best athletes across 22 teams.

Full event match schedule and tickets can be found online.

