Makaya Caters brings the flavors of Haiti to Utah with their food truck. Chef Roody was born and raised in Haiti, and uses recipes and traditions passed down through generations.

From Thursdays to Saturdays from 5-8pm you can find the food truck in the heart of the Rose Park neighborhood at 1000 North Victoria Way.

In addition to their food truck, they also cater events big and small. They create custom menus tailored to your taste.

To see the menu, and to learn more, visit: makayacaters.com.