Make a molten chocolate cake using JulieAnn Chocolate Strawberry Caramels

JulieAnn Caramels has 40 different flavors to help you satisfy your sweet tooth.
That includes one that's especially tasty for Valentine's Day — Chocolate Strawberry Caramels.
Jeanette Meisenbacher joined us in our kitchen to show us how you can use them to make a molten chocolate cake or brownie.
7 oz milk chocolate bakers chocolate
2 c. powdered sugar
3/4 c. unbleached flour
2 tsp. LorAnn strawberry baking emulsion
1/4 tsp. salt
3 large eggs
5 large egg yolks
1 unwrapped strawberry chocolate caramel
Melt chocolate and butter and then set aside
Mix sugar, flour, salt
Beat the eggs and yolks and add the baking emulsion
Combine all three bowls of ingredients
Pour 3/4 to 1 cup of batter into sprayed ramekins
Bake at 425 for 10 minutes
Remove from oven and add 1 unwrapped strawberry chocolate caramel
Place back in the oven for 1-2 minutes
Top with whipping cream and sliced strawberries
JulieAnn Caramels use only the freshest and all-natural ingredients to make their caramels.
You can learn more and order at julianncaramels.com.