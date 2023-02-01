Make a molten chocolate cake using JulieAnn Chocolate Strawberry Caramels

JulieAnn Caramels has 40 different flavors to help you satisfy your sweet tooth.

That includes one that's especially tasty for Valentine's Day — Chocolate Strawberry Caramels.

Jeanette Meisenbacher joined us in our kitchen to show us how you can use them to make a molten chocolate cake or brownie.

7 oz milk chocolate bakers chocolate

2 c. powdered sugar

3/4 c. unbleached flour

2 tsp. LorAnn strawberry baking emulsion

1/4 tsp. salt

3 large eggs

5 large egg yolks

1 unwrapped strawberry chocolate caramel

Melt chocolate and butter and then set aside

Mix sugar, flour, salt

Beat the eggs and yolks and add the baking emulsion

Combine all three bowls of ingredients

Pour 3/4 to 1 cup of batter into sprayed ramekins

Bake at 425 for 10 minutes

Remove from oven and add 1 unwrapped strawberry chocolate caramel

Place back in the oven for 1-2 minutes

Top with whipping cream and sliced strawberries

JulieAnn Caramels use only the freshest and all-natural ingredients to make their caramels.

You can learn more and order at julianncaramels.com.

