Make Chocolate Caramel Cheesecake with JulieAnn Caramels

Chocolate Caramel Cheesecake recipe
JulieAnn Caramels joined us in the kitchen with a Valentine's Day treat.
Posted at 1:50 PM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 15:50:43-05

Chocolate Caramel Cheesecake recipe by JulieAnn Caramels.

For the Crust:
24 Oreo cookies finely crushed
1/4 c. melted butter

Chocolate Filling:
3 boxes of cream cheese (softened)
1 1/2 c. powdered sugar
2 Tbsp. cocoa powder
1 11.5 oz. bag chocolate chips
4 large eggs

Caramel Ganache
1 pound of caramel
1/2 c. heavy cream

Crust
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-inch spring form pan.
Finely crush the cookies in a food processor.
Add melted butter.
Press into pan and bake for 6 minutes.
Remove from oven.

For the filling:
Melt the chocolate chips and set aside.
Beat the softened cream cheese, sugar and cocoa powder.
Add melted chocolate and 1 egg at a time.
Do not over beat.
Pour over Oreo crust and bake for 50-60 minutes.
Let it cool for 5 minutes and then remove the spring form pan.
Place cake in the refrigerator for at least 8 hours or overnight.
Before serving, melt the caramel and heavy cream and pour over the cheesecake.
Let it set for about 15-20 minutes and garnish with chocolate chips.

For more information please visit: julieanncaramels.com.

