Make Chocolate Caramel Cheesecake with JulieAnn Caramels

Chocolate Caramel Cheesecake recipe by JulieAnn Caramels.

For the Crust:

24 Oreo cookies finely crushed

1/4 c. melted butter

Chocolate Filling:

3 boxes of cream cheese (softened)

1 1/2 c. powdered sugar

2 Tbsp. cocoa powder

1 11.5 oz. bag chocolate chips

4 large eggs

Caramel Ganache

1 pound of caramel

1/2 c. heavy cream

Crust

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-inch spring form pan.

Finely crush the cookies in a food processor.

Add melted butter.

Press into pan and bake for 6 minutes.

Remove from oven.

For the filling:

Melt the chocolate chips and set aside.

Beat the softened cream cheese, sugar and cocoa powder.

Add melted chocolate and 1 egg at a time.

Do not over beat.

Pour over Oreo crust and bake for 50-60 minutes.

Let it cool for 5 minutes and then remove the spring form pan.

Place cake in the refrigerator for at least 8 hours or overnight.

Before serving, melt the caramel and heavy cream and pour over the cheesecake.

Let it set for about 15-20 minutes and garnish with chocolate chips.

For more information please visit: julieanncaramels.com.