Make dinner tonight with Base Camp Treats

Base Camp Treats Freeze Dried Veggies
You probably know Base Camp Treats for their freeze dried candy, but they can actually help you make breakfast, lunch and dinner too.
Posted at 2:14 PM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 16:14:07-04

Melissa and Chris Nehring invested in a freeze dry machine so they could pack their own treats for their kids while hiking.

They've turned it into a successful business, freeze drying everything from candy to fruits and veggies.

They explained the food or candy are first frozen in a pressurized chamber to approximately -40 degrees and then gradually they rise to a temperature of 145 degrees.

That process makes them have unique textures and the flavor is more powerful because it is not diluted with its natural water.

They have a Sherpa Fuel which is freeze dried corn, bell peppers and onions and Melissa says she uses them to make things like omelets, scrambled eggs and quiche.

For more information or to place an order, visit: basecamptreats.com.

