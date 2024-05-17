Make fresh bread in a matter of minutes

It's a one-stop shop for all your grocery and pharmacy needs.

Macey's Market Little Cottonwood just opened it's doors in April.

Spokesperson Elizabeth Barnett says it was designed with the community in mind.

"It's locally owned and operated and fully supports the community you live in," she said.

You'll find lots of great local offerings, including fresh local produce and other products throughout the store.

"Our community pharmacy offers a variety of services to support your health needs, including fulfilling prescriptions," according to Macey's Market spokesperson.

The pharmacists also offer convenient clinical services.

You'll find two murals, depicting Little Cottonwood Canyon created by a local artist.

Your Macey's favorites like Kong Kones and fresh-baked bakery items will also be avialable.

The store has a new feature known as the 'BreadBot' — an automated solution that allows guests to order a fresh, hot loaf of bread.

The store features a full-menu Japanese restaurant called White Pine Sushi, exclusive to the Little Cottonwood location.

It includes restaurant-style rolls named after local items, and offers sushi on the go.

A variety of appetizers, bento boxes, bowls, desserts and boba can be found in restaurant.

Stop by Saturday, May 18 from noon – 4pm for our Day of Charcuterie Event.

This special day includes free live instructions, tastings and giveaways throughout the store.

Enjoy 20% off the entire specialty cheese set, including crackers and spreads at this store only May 17, 18 and 19.

If you'd like to learn more about visit maceys.com

