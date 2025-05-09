Make mom a Mother's Day breakfast with this recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Mother's Day Grilled Breakfast Pita

Ingredients

6 (6 inch) pita breads

Olive oil as needed

6 lg. eggs

¾ c. mascarpone cheese

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

2 c. arugula

3 tbsp. olive oil

1 ½ tsp. kosher salt + 1 tsp. pepper

12 slices prosciutto

Butter as needed

Directions

1. Heat your grill to medium high heat. Brush both sides of each pita with olive oil and sprinkle on a bit of salt and pepper. Place the pitas on the grill and cook 1-2 minutes per side to get some good grill marks. Take them off the grill and keep warm.

2. In a bowl, combine the mascarpone cheese with the lemon zest. Set aside. In another bowl toss the arugula with the 3 tbsp. olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Set aside.

3. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add some butter then eggs. Season them with salt and pepper and cook 3-4 minutes, without flipping, until the edges of the eggs are crisping up a bit. Remove from the heat.

4. Build the pitas by first spreading on some of the mascarpone followed by a couple slices of the prosciutto. Add on some of the dressed arugula followed by the sunny side up egg. Drizzle on some olive oil and serve immediately. Enjoy!

