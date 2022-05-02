Make Mom something beautiful for Mother's Day at GemStudio

You can make your mom a beautiful piece of jewelry for Mother's Day at GemStudio in City Creek Center.

They offer 1.5 hour workshops where you can make rings, Bolo ties, pendants, earrings and bracelets. You get to select the stones you use in your jewelry.

Matt James started GemStudio as a way to give back to impoverished communities. A portion of the profits made at GemStudio are used to support an orphanage in Uganda.

GemStudio also sells rings made by girls in Nepal who have been rescued from sexual violence and all the proceeds are donated right back to them.

You can make a reservation for a workshop or walk-ins are welcomed as well.

Click here for more information or visit shopcitycreekcenter.com.